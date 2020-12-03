California Issues Stay-At-Home Order as COVID cases rise
Almost 40-million people in California are being told to stay inside, again.
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order.
At the start of the week, Newsom hinted drastic action was coming as hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
ICU beds are said to be 75% full, with no beds expected to be available through the holidays.
Our ICUs are climbing quickly toward their capacity. Our death rate is rising.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020
To slow the surge of #COVID19 and save lives, CA is introducing a Regional Stay-At-Home Order.
Regions where ICU capacity⁰fall below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at-Home Order ⁰for 3 weeks.