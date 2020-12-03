iHeartRadio
California Issues Stay-At-Home Order as COVID cases rise

Almost 40-million people in California are being told to stay inside, again.  

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order.  

At the start of the week, Newsom hinted drastic action was coming as hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.  

ICU beds are said to be 75% full, with no beds expected to be available through the holidays.

 

