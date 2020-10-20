Call for funding to keep cultural clubs from closing: Niagara MPP
Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch is calling for funding for the so-called 'forgotten casualties' of the ongoing pandemic.
Burch is asking the Ford government to help cultural clubs and associations, and the facilities and banquet halls they operate to survive financially.
He says cultural facilities in Niagara and across the province do everything from supporting seniors and youth to welcoming newcomers to raising money for food banks and other charities.
He says many are facing closure due to unprecedented fiscal constraints with no end in sight.
Burch says Club Capri in Thorold has had to close their doors to the public for now.
In August, Club Capri applied for a Trillium grant and has yet to hear back.
Burch says without intervention, the hall which has been operating for over a century, is facing imminent closure.
