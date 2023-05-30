Call for land Marineland sits on to be handed to Haudenosaunee

There is a call for the land Marineland sits on, on Portage Road in Niagara Falls, to be handed back to the Haudenosaunee.

Lawyer, Aaron Detlor, says he will be writing a letter to the Crown saying the land should be set aside for use of the Haudenosaunee since it sits on traditional lands.

"It dates back to the 1764 treaty that many people are not aware of between the Crown and the Haudenosaunee. They set aside 4 miles on each side on the Niagara River solely for the use of the Haudenosaunee, never to be returned or used as private property."

Marineland has expressed interest in selling the park.

Detlor says it's a perfect time to hand the land back to its rightful owner.