Call for NPCA chair to resign over climate change beliefs

There is a call for the NPCA Chair to resign.

The group, For Our Kids Niagara, has sent an open letter to board members with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority asking for Chair Dave Bylsma, who is Mayor of West Lincoln, and also a member of the Christian Heritage Party resign from the authority.

Shannon Duggan tells CKTB they are shocked that Bylsma is chairing the NPCA board, when he is part of a party which states very clearly on their website that man made climate change is a hoax.

They also want the NPCA to take more action on climate change.

The group is planning on being at the next NPCA meeting on January 15th.

We have reached out to Mayor Bylsma for comment.

A copy of the open letter is below

=====================================================