Call for police to get involved in search for unmarked graves at former Brantford residential school
The elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River is urging local police forces to get involved with the search for unmarked graves at the former site of a residential school.
Chief Mark Hill, along with survivors of the Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School in Brantford, Ontario, want the search to be treated as a criminal investigation.
He says 54 deaths were recorded at the former residential school but the graves of those individuals are unknown.
-
ROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Jeff BolichowskiROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Jeff Bolichowski
-
view from the drive thru - can we vaccinate 90% of usview from the drive thru - can we vaccinate 90% of us
-
Recapping the Seattle Kraken NHL Expansion DraftTim talks with Rod Mawhood - Niagara Sports Report - about Wednesday’s expansion draft and which players were selected