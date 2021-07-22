iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Call for police to get involved in search for unmarked graves at former Brantford residential school

CKTB - NEWS - Orange handprint Every Child Matters

The elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River is urging local police forces to get involved with the search for unmarked graves at the former site of a residential school.
    
Chief Mark Hill, along with survivors of the Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School in Brantford, Ontario, want the search to be treated as a criminal investigation.
    
He says 54 deaths were recorded at the former residential school but the graves of those individuals are unknown.

12

Latest Audio