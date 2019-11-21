Caller phones 911 to ask for 'emergency ride service' to catch train on time
A very bizarre 911 call for Peel Regional Police as a woman asks for a ride to the train station.
A caller phoned in to the emergency line, telling the operator she was going to miss her 9:45 train at Union Station and wanted an emergency ride from police.
The incredulous 911 operator informs the caller the police don't offer an 'emergency ride service.'
Peel Regional Police remind everyone 911 is for emergencies only.
Being late for a trip is never ideal.— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 21, 2019
Calling 9-1-1 to ask the police to act as an "emergency" ride service, to get you there on time?
Yeah...not gonna happen.
Yes. This was a real call.#NotFor911#911Awareness pic.twitter.com/lBFItsGZ0r
