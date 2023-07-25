Calls for independent national inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response

A lead author of a new series published in the British Medical Journal says an independent national inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response is part of preparing for the next emergency.



Dr. Sharon Straus with St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto says seven articles published yesterday identify shortfalls in the country's response.



That includes difficulty reaching vulnerable and marginalized populations who were most at risk, the catastrophic deaths in long-term care homes and inconsistent public health messages across provinces and territories.



Experts from 13 Canadian organizations, along with the B-M-J's international editor -- who is Canadian -- wrote the articles.



The articles also acknowledge successes in Canada's pandemic response, including a vaccination rate of more than 80 per cent.



The press secretary for federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says in an email that they are committed to a review of the response to COVID-19 to better inform preparations and responses to future health emergencies.