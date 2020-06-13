Calls for inquiry to examine systemic bias in New Brunswick after two fatal police shootings

New Brunswick has experienced two fatal police shootings of in less than two weeks.

The latest incident occurred last night and involved the R-C-M-P in Miramichi, New Brunswick.

Quebec's police watch dog says it's been told that Mounties responding to a report of a disturbed person confronted a man armed with a knife and used an electronic stun gun unsuccessfully on him.

Investigators say the man was allegedly shot when he charged police.

The previous incident involved 26-year-old Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman who moved to the province from B-C.

She died on June 4th after being shot by an Edmundston police officer.

There are now growing calls for a broader inquiry to examine systemic bias against Indigenous people in New Brunswick's policing and criminal justice systems.1