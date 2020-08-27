Calls for the NHL to cancel today's games 'human rights take priority over sports'

There are calls for the NHL to cancel playoff games today to take a stand against racism and injustice.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance has requested the league to suspend all playoff games today.

Member of the Alliance and left winger for the San Jose Sharks Evander Kane says suspending the games will send a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.

Discussions were underway regarding immediate plans for the top North American pro sports leagues after several games were postponed yesterday in the wake of a police shooting in Wisconsin that left many players wanting to focus on social justice reform rather than athletic pursuits.

A number of Canadian teams faced uncertain schedules as team owners, players and leagues held meetings to discuss next steps.

The Toronto Raptors' playoff game against the Boston Celtics planned for tonight - and all three of its playoff games - at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Florida will not be held today.

NBA players are protesting social injustice in the aftermath of the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis., about 65 kilometres south of Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to decline to play Wednesday afternoon, one of three NBA games that were postponed.