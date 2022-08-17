iHeartRadio
Calls regarding health cards are not coming from St. Catharines City Hall

The City of St. Catharines wants residents to know they are not calling you about health cards.

City staff say they have received reports of residents being called with a pre-recorded message stating that city hall is calling with a questionnaire.

They say the city does not conduct such calls and they should not be trusted.

Anyone suspecting fraud should contact Niagara Regional Police.

