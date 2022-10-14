Calls to government to save EI program from rising debt

With employment insurance premiums set to rise in the new year, both employers and workers are calling on the federal government to step in and rescue the program from the considerable amount of debt it has fallen into since the COVID-19 pandemic.



The program, which is financed entirely through premiums paid by workers and employers, had accumulated 25.9-billion dollars of debt by the end of 2021, according to the Office of the Chief Actuary.



The rise in debt comes after a staggering number of Canadians were unemployed during the pandemic and eligibility rules for the program were relaxed to ease access to jobless benefits.



As the Liberals work on a plan to modernize the E-I program, economics professor Miles Corak at the City University of New York says the reform should include changes to how the program is financed.



In a note published by the C-D Howe Institute earlier this week, Corak makes the case for tripartite funding of the program, where employers, workers and the government contribute.



Corak suggests the federal government should cover increased costs to the program caused by unexpected economic shocks and collect any surpluses accumulated during times of low unemployment.