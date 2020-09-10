Calls to keep border closed into new year

Some border city mayors are calling on the federal government to keep the Canada-U.S. border closed to non-essential travel until at least next year.

The group met this week by online video conference with Canadas' Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

No word if any of our local border mayors took part in the call.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, who was part of the meeting, tells CTV News, they drove home the message that extending the closure is the most sensible path to take.

Bradley believes a staggered opening is best, once the time is right.

The mayor adding “Pick the groups and how you’re going to do it. It could be property owners. It could be family reconciliation, but just don’t open it back up again. That would be extremely dangerous."

As of now, the ban on non-essential cross border travel has been extended until Sept. 21.