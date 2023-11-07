Calls to restore urgent care services in Fort Erie and Port Colborne

Residents in Fort Erie are calling the restoration of 24/7 urgent care services.

More than 4,000 residents have signed a petition saying that they are concerned about the reduction in hours at both the Fort Erie and Port Colborne Urgent Care Centres.

Sue Hotte with Niagara Health Coalition says it is about access to care for everyone in the region.

Back in July Niagara Health announced that they were reducing hours at the urgent care facilities to ensure staffing levels at emergency departments in Welland, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.