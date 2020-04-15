Campaign asks Canadians to 'make Wednesday Takeout Days'

Canadians across the country are urged to order take-out today to show support for struggling local businesses.

A campaign to make Wednesdays ‘Takeout Days’ officially launches today with organizers saying it’s our turn to support an industry that employs millions of people in this country.

Health experts have said the risk of contracting COVID-19 through take-out food is low, but everyone should thoroughly wash their hands after handling the containers.

