Can you help? Grimsby Museum is stumped on a word from 1860's letter
The Grimsby Museum is asking for your help with a mystery word.
This letter was sent from Theoron Woolverton to his father Jonathan in the 1860's.
While it has been transcribed by a Grimsby Museum volunteer, there is a word they are stumped on.
The word in question is circled.
CKTB's Tom McConnell will be joined by the museum at 4:25pm to learn more.
