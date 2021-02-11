iHeartRadio
Can you help? Grimsby Museum is stumped on a word from 1860's letter

grimsby letter

The Grimsby Museum is asking for your help with a mystery word.

This letter was sent from Theoron Woolverton to his father Jonathan in the 1860's. 

While it has been transcribed by a Grimsby Museum volunteer, there is a word they are stumped on. 

The word in question is circled.

CKTB's Tom McConnell will be joined by the museum at 4:25pm to learn more.

 

