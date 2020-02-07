Canada adds 34,500 jobs in January, unemployment dips to 5.5 per cent
Statistics Canada says the economy added 34,500 jobs in January and the national unemployment rate dipped to 5.5 per cent.
Economists on average expected an increase of 15,000 jobs for January and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 5.6 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
More to come.
-
4PM FEB 7TH
Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story
Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake
-
3PM FEB 7TH
Happy John Williams Day!
Seniority vs. pick of the list
-
2PM FEB 7TH
Intro – Brian Lilley,
Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?
Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?