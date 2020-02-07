iHeartRadio
Canada adds 34,500 jobs in January, unemployment dips to 5.5 per cent

Statistics Canada says the economy added 34,500 jobs in January and the national unemployment rate dipped to 5.5 per cent.

Economists on average expected an increase of 15,000 jobs for January and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 5.6 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

More to come.

