Canada allowing one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings for vaccinated

Some cross-border travellers are getting a break if they don't have the ArriveCAN app.

The federal government has updated its rules at the border to allow a one-time exemption given to fully vaccinated travellers who have not had a history of non-compliance at the border.

Eligibility for the one-time exemption includes all vaccinated Canadians citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals entering through land.

However, travellers granted the exemption are still required to provide proof of vaccination upon entry.

After the one-time exemption, Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act must provide the required documents through the app or face quarantine, testing or fines up to $5,000.

Foreign nationals will be denied entry to the country.

Officials say the exemption was used over 300,000 times between May 24th and August 4th.

Some Niagara politicians have called for an end to the ArriveCAN app, including Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli who calls it a nightmare when it comes to border wait times.