Canada and Ontario's jobless rates fall, while Niagara's is up a bit

Stats Canada is out with its latest jobless numbers.

Across Canada, the economy added 154,000 jobs in November, as the labour market showed more signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.0% last month compared with 6.7 per cent in October.

It is within 0.3 percentage points of what it was in February 2020.

In Ontario, 68,000 jobs were added in November, with increases in full-time work and notably in health care and social assistance, wholesale and retail trade, construction, and finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

The unemployment rate fell for the sixth consecutive month, down 0.6 percentage points to 6.4%, the lowest since February 2020.

In Niagara, the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 7.5% from 7.3% in October as 2,100 jobs were lost.

However, 10,700 more people are working in Niagara this year compared to last November.