Canada Armed Forces members safe following deadly blasts in Kabul

The Canadian Armed Forces is confirming that all of its members still in Afghanistan are safe and accounted for after two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds gathered near the Kabul airport.

Most Canadian soldiers left the country on the last of Ottawa's evacuation flights earlier in the day, leaving behind an unknown number of Canadian citizens and Afghans who assisted the Canadian military.

Russian officials are reporting the attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded 15 others.

There's news this hour, that four U.S. marines were killed in the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group strongly condemns the attack, which he pointed out happened in an area controlled by American forces.