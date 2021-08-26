Canada Armed Forces members safe following deadly blasts in Kabul
The Canadian Armed Forces is confirming that all of its members still in Afghanistan are safe and accounted for after two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds gathered near the Kabul airport.
Most Canadian soldiers left the country on the last of Ottawa's evacuation flights earlier in the day, leaving behind an unknown number of Canadian citizens and Afghans who assisted the Canadian military.
Russian officials are reporting the attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded 15 others.
There's news this hour, that four U.S. marines were killed in the attack.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group strongly condemns the attack, which he pointed out happened in an area controlled by American forces.
-
ROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen Murdoch
-
Dissecting the COVID Alert app, was it good?Matt talks to Tech Analyst Carmi Levy about the latest independent analysis of the federal government’s COVID Alert smartphone app and why it wasn't as successful as it should have been
-
Annual #WeAreLakeErie Day to safeguard waterways like Lake ErieMatt talks to Raj Gill - Great Lakes program Director, Canadian fresh water alliance who's working to pressure governments to protect the lake for the benefit of future generations.