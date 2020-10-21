Canada avoids snap election after Parliament vote
Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has survived a non-confidence vote.
The minority government avoided being toppled in a vote after a majority of Parliament members voted against a Conservative motion to create a special anticorruption committee.
It was defeated in a vote of 180 to 146.
The Liberal government had declared the motion to be a matter of confidence.
Trudeau's Liberal party won re-election last year but does not have the majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to remain in power.
The New Democrat party and Green parties voted with the government to avoid an election.
