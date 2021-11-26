Canada bans visitors from southern Africa over concerns with new variant
Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.
The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.
Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.
Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.
