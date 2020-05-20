Canada Border officials remind U.S. citizens that travel ban is still in place ahead of long weekend

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding U.S. travellers, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, that travel restrictions are still in place.

The mutual ban on non-essential cross-border travel will run until June 21st.

Border officials reminding travellers that all tourism and recreation travel is banned, on all Canadian ports of entry inlcuding land, marine, air and rail.

U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to be allowed to check on Canadian cottages, sightsee, boat across the border, fish or hunt, visit family or friends, or take a shortcut through Canada.