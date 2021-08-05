Canada Border Service Agency employees set to start work-to-rule campaign early tomorrow morning

Expect slow downs at border crossings as 9,000 Canada Border Service Agency employees are set to begin job action tomorrow.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union served strike notice to the government on Tuesday as a new contract agreement still hasn't been reached.

Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward says, "Treasury Board and CBSA have been clear they aren't prepared to address critical workplace issues at CBSA at the bargaining table."

The work-to-rule campaign will impact all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarter locations starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow.

It comes as the Canadian government is preparing to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border into Canada starting on Monday, August 9th.

Union members have been without a contract for more than three years now and are looking for protections against toxic workplace culture and greater wage parity with other law enforcement agencies.

The two sides are scheduled to meet back at the table tomorrow.