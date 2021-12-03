Canada buying up to 1.5 million courses of oral antiviral drugs to fight COVID-19

Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi says Canada has signed agreements to buy up 1.5 million courses of oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

The government has signed up for an initial one million courses of antiviral treatment, once Health Canada endorses their safety and efficacy.

Pfizer submitted a request for Health Canada approval earlier this week.

Canada has also purchased 500,000 courses of Merck's oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, with the option to purchase another 500,000 once Health Canada approves the drug.

The drugs are designed to block the enzyme essential for viral replication.

Merck's clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death compared to placebo patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.