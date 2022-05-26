Canada committing extra $1-million to help investigate sex crimes by Russian troops

Canada is committing an extra one-million dollars to help investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.



Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.



Ten R-C-M-P officers are helping to investigate war crimes in Ukraine, including sexual violence by Russian troops.



Joly says it is important that Russian troops who have used sexual violence against Ukrainians be brought to justice.



The money will help the I-C-C with its investigations, and may also be used to protect witnesses in war crimes cases who have been victims of sexual violence by the Russian military.



Yulia Kovaliv, Ukraine's ambassador designate to Canada, told M-Ps earlier this month that Russia is using sexual violence against women and children as a weapon of war.