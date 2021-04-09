iHeartRadio
Canada considering easing restrictions for essential workers at Canada-US border

Canada could soon be loosening some travel restrictions at the US border for certain essential workers.
     
Foreign Minister Marc Garneau addressed a House of Commons special committee about the move, saying the flow of goods across the shared border has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
     
Still, millions of dollars in goods and services continue to cross the border every day, and roughly three-quarters of Canada's exports go to the United States.

