Canada considering easing restrictions for essential workers at Canada-US border
Canada could soon be loosening some travel restrictions at the US border for certain essential workers.
Foreign Minister Marc Garneau addressed a House of Commons special committee about the move, saying the flow of goods across the shared border has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
Still, millions of dollars in goods and services continue to cross the border every day, and roughly three-quarters of Canada's exports go to the United States.
