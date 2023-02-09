Canada considering fast-tracking immigration applications from Turkey and Syria

The federal government may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.

Monday's massive quake and its aftershocks killed more than 20-thousand people and left tens of thousands more homeless in the middle of winter.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says his department is trying to understand the effect on applicants already in Canada's immigration system to figure out what more can be done to help them.

Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to the region yesterday.