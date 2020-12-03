Canada could approve COVID vaccine in days with final paperwork from Pfizer expected tomorrow

A COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for use in Canada within days, with Health Canada's chief medical adviser saying final documents from American drugmaker Pfizer are expected tomorrow.

Doctor Supriya Sharma says the information will include which production lots of the vaccine will be shipped to Canada and when.

Moderna's vaccine is expected to receive approval soon after.

The Canadian Armed Forces is going to conduct a test Monday as it prepares for the vaccine rollout.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo says there will be enough vaccines for all Canadians but the first shipment will cover three-million people.

Major-General Dany Fortin says the military is holding tests to ensure critical capability gaps in getting vaccines to all parts of the country are filled and any risks are mitigated.