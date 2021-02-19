Canada could face pushback during G7 meeting on COVID-19 vaccines
Canada could face some pushback today, as G7 leaders meet virtually to discuss ramping up COVID-19 vaccine distribution around the world.
Ottawa has come under fire recently from international organizations and some opposition parties for the decision to accept 1.9 million doses of vaccine from COVAX for domestic use in Canada by the end of June.
COVAX is a global initiative aiming to distribute vaccines to poorer countries, although donor countries are entitled to access a certain percentage of the stock.
