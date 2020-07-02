Canada could host both NHL hub cities

There are reports the NHL plans to announce that Toronto and Edmonton have been chosen as hub cities when the NHL returns to play.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie says barring any last minute complications, the two Canadian cities will host Eastern and Western Conference teams when hockey resumes sometime in late July or early August.

The league and the players' union also came to agreements on other key issues for the next phases of returning to play.

Both sides still need to ratify any tentative deal which could happen by the weekend.

The move could be a result of recent surges in COVID-19 cases in American states that have resulted in 19 jurisdictions pausing or rolling back reopening plans.