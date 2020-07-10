Canada Cup and National Rowing Championship to be held in Welland now cancelled

The 2020 National Rowing Championship and Canada Cup, which were to be held in Welland, have been cancelled.

Officials say due to the ongoing pandemic, Rowing Canada Aviron and the City of Welland have jointly decided to cancel the events, which were to be held in September.

Planning for the 2021 competition season is underway.

RCA will also be announcing details of a new national virtual event occurring in September. More information will be released in the coming weeks.