Canada Day at Bayfront Park
On Saturday, July 1st, the City of Hamilton is throwing a FREE Canada Day extravaganza for the whole family at Bayfront Park!
Prepare for a day packed with delightful children's recreation and arts activities that will spark their creativity and keep them entertained.
Event Schedule
1 pm
- Food Truck Rally
- Inflatables (until 6 pm)
- Creative Club (until 7 pm)
4 to 8:30 pm
- Roaming Magician
- Sports Zone including the Hamilton Cardinals, Toronto Rock and Spiniko Life Sized Games
- Balloon Artists
- Face Painters
- Stilt Walkers
Stage Schedule
- 6 pm - Emerson Arts
- 7:45 pm - The Ben Show
- 8:15 pm - Mighty Mike
- 9 pm - Musician Sterling Stead
- 10 pm - Fireworks
FIREWORKS DISPLAY
And when the sun sets, make sure you stick around for the grand finale! At 10 pm, prepare to be dazzled by a spectacular custom fireworks display that will light up the night sky in a brilliant celebration of our great nation.
Don't miss this unforgettable day of fun, food, and festivity in the heart of Hamilton! We can't wait to see you there!
FOOD TRUCK RALLY
We're hosting a mouth-watering Food Truck Rally, featuring a delicious lineup of Ontario's finest mobile eateries! Treat your taste buds to a culinary adventure with options like classic fish and chips, juicy chicken, shawarma, succulent porchetta, creamy ice cream, and oh-so-much more!
- A Salt N Battered
- Angels Wings
- Crazy Cravings
- Curbside Foods
- Festival Fun Food / Festival Café
- Flying Gnosh
- Fork You
- Green Machine
- Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream
- Kool Jims Ice Cream
- Ollies Coffee Cart
- Run Away Greek
- The Dirty South
- The Twisted Tomato
- Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
PARKING
- Parking at Bayfront Park is very limited. Additional municipal parking is available in the surrounding area. Learn more about Municipal Car Parks.
- HSR shuttles to Bayfront Park will be available. Details will be shared in the coming weeks.
- Street parking is not permitted in the area without a resident parking pass.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Certain sections of the bicycle path around Bayfront Park will be closed to the public from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 for fireworks set-up.
- The boat launch will be closed Saturday, July 1.
- No sparklers or personal fireworks will be permitted on-site.
- A water station will be on-site. Please bring your refillable water bottles.
- Pier 4 Park is a great place to watch the fireworks and enjoy the Tugboat Playground and Lookout Pier. No additional Canada Day programming will occur at Pier 4.
- While pets are permitted at the event, it is important to remember pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. If you're unable to leave your pet at home during the fireworks display, ensure they are always leashed and under your direct control.
