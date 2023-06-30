Canada Day celebrations planned all over Niagara

There are plenty of places to celebrate Canada Day this weekend across Niagara.

In St. Catharines the action is back at Lakeside Park with a concert and activities before fireworks on the beach.

https://events.stcatharines.ca/Community/Detail/2023-07-01-1230-Lakeside-Long-Weekend-Saturday-July-1st

Niagara Falls will host an event at Fireman's Park including live music & entertainment, and all-ages activities

https://niagarafalls.ca/events/annual-events/canada-day/default.aspx

Welland has a number of activites planned for Merritt Park with fireworks in the evening.

https://www.welland.ca/Events/eventsinfo/canadaDay.asp

Lincoln's annual Canada Day Festival will return to Charles Daley Park from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

https://www.lincoln.ca/recreation-arts-culture/community-events/canada-day-festival

In Thorold the festivities will take place at the Battle of Beaverdams Park.

https://www.thorold.ca/en/recreation-and-culture/canada-day.aspx

Port Colborne will gather at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park for festivities organized by the Port Colborne Optimist Club.

https://www.portcolborne.ca/en/news/canada-day-activities-and-closures-in-port-colborne.aspx

Niagara-on-the-Lake has a number of activities planned including entertainment and food at Simcoe Park.

https://www.niagaraonthelake.com/canada-day-2023

West Lincoln has a full schedule of activites and performances planned at Leisureplex Township Park followed by fireworks.

https://www.westlincoln.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/canada-day.aspx

Grimsby will celebrate with activies at the Grimsby Museum.

https://www.grimsby.ca/en/parks-recreation-culture/canada-day.aspx

Pelham will host the Grand Parade that will travel down Haist Street from A.K. Wigg School to Harold Black Park.

https://www.pelham.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/canada-day.aspx

Fort Erie will celebrate Canada Day with a fireworks display Saturday at 10 p.m. The best viewing area will be on Lakeshore Road between Old Fort Erie and the Peace Bridge. The Ridgeway Farmers’ Market is will have a Canada-day theme this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 282 Ridge Rd. North.

