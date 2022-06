Canada Day celebrations return to Charles Daley Park in Niagara this year.

The family friendly event will start at 1 p.m. this Friday, July 1, and continue until 10 p.m.

The park is located on the North Service Rd at 7th Street in Jordan.

The day will include musical entertainment, family fun, food vendors and fireworks.

A shuttle will be available for the duration of the event from town hall at 4800 South Service Rd. in Beamsville.

