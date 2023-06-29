iHeartRadio
Canada Day Festival returns to Charles Daley Park in Lincoln


The annual Canada Day Festival will return to Charles Daley Park in Lincoln this weekend.

The free family-friendly event will be held Saturday, July 1st from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be activities, entertainment, food vendors and a fireworks show.

A shuttle will run between Town Hall and Charles Daley Park from 1 - 11 p.m. 

Here is the day's schedule:

1:30 p.m. - Lincoln Concert Band
3 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies
3:30 p.m. - Mad Science Show
4 p.m. - Beamsville Music Studio
5:30 p.m. - The Blackstones
7 p.m. - Sandy Vine and The Midnights
10 p.m. - Fireworks by Garden City Fireworks

