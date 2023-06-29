 Canada Day fireworks cancelled in Montreal over smog concerns

Organizers say Canada Day fireworks planned for Saturday night in Montreal have been cancelled as air-quality concerns persist because of wildfires burning in northern Quebec.

Stephane Guertin of Tandem communication, which represents the organizer of the Canada Day event, says public health officials were unable to say if smog warnings prompted by wildfire smoke would still be in place on Saturday.

But he says the organizer did not want to put another pollutant in the air.

The announcement comes the day after amusement park La Ronde said it would cancel fireworks scheduled for tonight because of air-quality concerns.

Dr. David Kaiser, deputy medical director of Montreal's public health department, says fireworks shows can lead to high concentrations of air pollutants in nearby areas.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Montreal and Laval areas due to fine particulate matter from forest fires.

There are no air quality warnings in Niagara currently.

Niagara Falls has cancelled its fireworks for tonight, but has said it expects the special 9-min. Canada Day display to go ahead.