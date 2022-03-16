Canada dropping requirement of COVID-19 test to come into country as of April 1st: Fed source

It appears it will be easier to enter Canada next month.

Most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1st.

Sources say the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.

President at Travel Secure, Marty Firestone, tells CKTB's Tom McConnell this is a massive change.

"We have passed a major hurdle, however as of today, you still need a test to enter the U.S."

Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, and travellers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter their proof of vaccination and other required information.

Eliminating the testing requirement is something that border mayors have been calling for, as well as the travel and tourism sector.

The requirement to be fully vaccinated in order to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation remains in effect.