'Canada Emergency Response Benefit' payments top $40B

A key federal benefit for Canadians out of work, or loosing earnings, in the COVID-19 pandemic has paid out more than 40 billion dollars in emergency aid.

Federal figures show payments through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit now total 40.33 billion dollars split among 8.21 million applicants.

That pushes the program further beyond its 35-billion-dollar budget.

However, billions could be clawed back next year when the government taxes the earnings and recoups improperly paid benefits.

