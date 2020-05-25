'Canada Emergency Response Benefit' payments top $40B
A key federal benefit for Canadians out of work, or loosing earnings, in the COVID-19 pandemic has paid out more than 40 billion dollars in emergency aid.
Federal figures show payments through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit now total 40.33 billion dollars split among 8.21 million applicants.
That pushes the program further beyond its 35-billion-dollar budget.
However, billions could be clawed back next year when the government taxes the earnings and recoups improperly paid benefits.
Click here for more info.
-
-
Frank Danch, Port Colborne Councillor, re Backyard Bonfire Ban endsAfter 36 years, Port Colborne council votes to end the backyard bonfire ban
-
Geoff Dillon & Chris Sinclair, re Brand Blvd CaresBrand Blvd is helping to raise funds for the Niagara Community. Order a shirt and help the community. https://stores.brandblvd.ca/bbcares/shop/home