Canada expected to pass US for percentage of first vaccine doses administered later today

Canada is expected to pass the United States in part of the vaccine rollout plan today.

With almost 18 million Canadians now having received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, 49 percent of Canadians should have at least one dose by the end of the day.

That will put Canada one percentage point ahead of the US.

However, Canada is still behind when it comes to fully completing the vaccine series.

In Niagara, we are slightly behind the national percentage with 46 percent of Niagara residents with at least one dose. That number falls to 3 percent for the complete series.