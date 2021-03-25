Canada expecting 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the United States next week
Canada is expecting 1.5 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States next week.
Major-General Dany Fortin announced the finalized deal this morning, but could not provide a firm delivery date.
Part of the agreement stipulates Canada is expected to send the US 1.5 million doses in the coming months in return.
An estimated delivery schedule is still not available for the 20 million AstraZeneca vaccines Canada holds a contract for, but those doses are coming from a US manufacturing facility.
With the latest agreement, Canada is on track to receive 8 million vaccine doses by the end of March.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl Dockstader
-
view from the drive thru - Kim Janey. 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Bostonview from the drive thru - Kim Janey. 1st Black, 1st woman mayor of Boston
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 25New Ontario Budget for 2021-22. Canadian Pacific buying Kansas City Southern railways for $25 billion. Federal Government budget announced for Monday, April 19, 2021 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.