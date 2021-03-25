Canada expecting 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the United States next week

Canada is expecting 1.5 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States next week.

Major-General Dany Fortin announced the finalized deal this morning, but could not provide a firm delivery date.

Part of the agreement stipulates Canada is expected to send the US 1.5 million doses in the coming months in return.

An estimated delivery schedule is still not available for the 20 million AstraZeneca vaccines Canada holds a contract for, but those doses are coming from a US manufacturing facility.

With the latest agreement, Canada is on track to receive 8 million vaccine doses by the end of March.