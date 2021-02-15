Canada expecting 335,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week

Canada's sluggish vaccination efforts are about to ramp up.



The Public Health Agency of Canada says a big delivery of shots from Pfizer and BioNTech are due this week, and that's just the beginning.



Agency officials say Canada can expect more than 335,000 doses this week - the largest shipment of vaccine since the pandemic began.



However, officials say they are not expecting to receive any vaccine doses from Moderna this week as the company only delivers shots every three weeks.