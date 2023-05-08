Canada expels Chinese diplomat in foreign interference plot
The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei.
This after Canada's spy agency alleged that he was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Chong discovered only last week, after a report in the Globe and Mail, that CSIS had information in 2021 that the Chinese government was looking at ways to intimidate him and his extended family in Hong Kong.
Chong had sponsored a motion in the House of Commons labelling Beijing's treatment of some residents as a genocide.
-
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
-
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
-
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.