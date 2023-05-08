Canada expels Chinese diplomat in foreign interference plot

The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei.

This after Canada's spy agency alleged that he was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Chong discovered only last week, after a report in the Globe and Mail, that CSIS had information in 2021 that the Chinese government was looking at ways to intimidate him and his extended family in Hong Kong.

Chong had sponsored a motion in the House of Commons labelling Beijing's treatment of some residents as a genocide.



