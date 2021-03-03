C
Canada extending Wage Subsidy and the Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support until June

The federal government is extending programs to help workers and businesses make it through the rest of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support will now be extended until early June.

Trudeau says we've come a long way, but we aren't out of the woods yet -- and now is not the time to pull back on support for workers or business owners.   

