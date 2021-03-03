Canada extending Wage Subsidy and the Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support until June
The federal government is extending programs to help workers and businesses make it through the rest of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support will now be extended until early June.
Trudeau says we've come a long way, but we aren't out of the woods yet -- and now is not the time to pull back on support for workers or business owners.
-
Council Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim DiodatiCouncil Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati
-
Child Care in Canada – what’s the best approach?Tim talks to Dr. Kate Bezanson, Brock U Associate Professor, Sociology and Associate Dean, Social Sciences, on the need for a national child care strategy.
-
view from the drive - Wish you kept 'em allview from the drive - Wish you kept 'em all