Canada Games Chair receives key to the city

The Chair of the Canada Summer games has received the key to the city.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik presenting Doug Hamilton with the key during the 13 for 13 festival stop last night.

Sendzik says Hamilton is deserving of the honour, "The Key to the City of St. Catharines is bestowed upon those whose significant contributions have reflected positively on our community. Doug Hamilton has been a key catalyst for the Canada Summer Games, playing an integral role in every facet of this transformative event." He adds, "We honour Doug's contributions to the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, and its legacy that will benefit our community for many generations."

Hamilton won a bronze medal for Canada in rowing at the 1984 Olympics and the 1985 World Championships.

He has been a driving force behind the Canada Summer games dating back to his work as chair of the Niagara bid committee, later becoming chair of the Niagara 2022 board of directors.