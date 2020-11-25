Canada Games Council adjusts age eligibility requirements

The Canada Games Council is making adjustments to the age requirements for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Where possible, the council has decided to tweak the age categories so the same athletes who had planned to participate in the 2021 games will still be eligible for the new dates.

The games were originally scheduled to take place in Niagara next year, but officials pushed the date back due to the ongoing pandemic.

Age eligibility requirements for baseball, cycling, golf, and rugby sevens will be confirmed early next year.

Information on other age requirements is available online.

