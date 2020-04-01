Canada Games schedule doesn't conflict with rescheduled Olympics



Now that we know the Olympic games have been moved to the summer of 2021, the question is how will it impact the 2021 Canada Summer Games in Niagara?

Games Chair Doug Hamilton says our games fit in quite nicely with the rescheduled Olympic dates.

Hamilton says the Olympics are the last week of July and first week of August, then there is a two week break before the paralympics get underway.

He points out the Canada Games fit perfectly in that two week gap.

He says they are excited because we will now see a six week celebration of culture and sport.

Hamilton adds very few athletes compete in both games because the Canada Games are intended to be that next group of upcoming Olympic athletes.

