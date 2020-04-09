Canada Goose reopening eight manufacturing sites

But out of the gloom, comes some good news on the economic and humanitarian front.

Canada Goose reporting it has delivered 14,000 units of medical gear to Canadian hospitals and has reopened six more facilities to ramp up production of the personal protective equipment with the help of 900 employees.

Over the next two weeks the company says it will begin to reopen all of its eight Canadian facilties to prudce at least 60,000 medical gowns a week.

The company adds any unintentional profits, potentially derived from efficiencies, will be donated to national COVID-19 relief funds.

Meantime WestJet says it will bring back nearly 6,400 employees on to its payroll with the help of Ottawa's wage subsidy program.

Air Canada also announcing plans to bring back about 16,500 workers who were laid off because of the outbreak.