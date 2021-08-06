Canada guaranteed to claim 20 Olympic medals after 50km race walk win
Canada is guaranteed to reach 20 Tokyo Olympic medals today.
Richmond, BC's Evan Dunfee secured Canada's latest bronze medal with a win in 50km race walk.
It's Canada's first ever medal in the event.
Dunfee finished with a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 59 seconds, just 15 seconds behind the gold medal winner.
Meanwhile the Canadian women's soccer team is guaranteed to bring home a medal as they head into the gold medal game with Sweden. Even if they lose, they'll bring home silver.
Mohammed Ahmed from St. Catharines could also capture a medal today as he heads into the 5,000m race this morning.
Canada currently has 19 medals: 5 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Rod Mawhood
-
Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games start in 365 daysTim talks to Doug Hamilton Board Chair for the Canada Summer Games
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - AUG 6Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.