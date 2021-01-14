Canada has a new military commander
Admiral Art McDonald is taking over as commander of Canada's military.
As the new chief of the defence staff McDonald succeeds General Jonathan Vance.
Today he delivered an emotional farewell to the troops, also encouraging them to face all challenges foreign and domestic, including rooting out hatred and intolerance in the ranks.
Change-of-command ceremonies are normally high-profile affairs, but only a few people were at National Defence Headquarters because of COVID-19 restrictions.
