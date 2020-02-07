Canada has another two presumptive cases of the coronavirus in B.C.

The latest coronavirus patients are visitors from China's Hubei province, and have been staying with a B.C. woman who was identified as the province's second coronavirus patient earlier this week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are "quite confident" the woman caught the coronavirus from one of her visitors.

Meantime, a plane carrying Canadians who were trapped at the centre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak are back home.

The plane with 176 evacuees took off from Wuhan, China yesterday afternoon.

The passengers will be quarantined for two weeks at CFB Trenton.

Several dozen more Canadian passengers left China aboard a U.S. government flight that departed a few hours later.

Those on the American flight are being transferred to another plane in Vancouver, where the Canadian evacuation flight has a refuelling stop.