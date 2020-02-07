iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Canada has another two presumptive cases of the coronavirus in B.C.

CKTB-News- Coronavirus

The latest coronavirus patients are visitors from China's Hubei province, and have been staying with a B.C. woman who was identified as the province's second coronavirus patient earlier this week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are "quite confident" the woman caught the coronavirus from one of her visitors.

Meantime, a plane carrying Canadians who were trapped at the centre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak are back home.

The plane with 176 evacuees took off from Wuhan, China yesterday afternoon.

The passengers will  be quarantined for two weeks at CFB Trenton.

Several dozen more Canadian passengers left China aboard a U.S. government flight that departed a few hours later.

Those on the American flight are being transferred to another plane in Vancouver, where the Canadian evacuation flight has a refuelling stop.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 7TH

    Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story

    Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 7TH

    Happy John Williams Day!

    Seniority vs. pick of the list

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM FEB 7TH

     Intro – Brian Lilley,

    Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?

    Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?